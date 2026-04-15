Putin allies praise Trump: “It is clear that nuclear weapons will be used”

Russia’s state-controlled media has long been used to signal the Kremlin’s views on global politics.

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Now, leading voices on Russian television are praising US President Donald Trump.

They openly admire his actions, even as they warn that his unpredictability could have dangerous consequences.

Praise and concern

During a broadcast of Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, the host expressed clear support for Trump’s political impact.

“I like him, I like Trump a lot,” Solovyov said.

He argued that Trump’s actions were weakening Western alliances, adding: “He is destroying NATO. It’s a harsh version of an American ‘perestroyka’ (restructuring).”

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Nuclear fears

Despite the praise, the tone quickly shifted to concern.

“No one can guarantee that America won’t carry out a nuclear strike against Iran,” Solovyov warned during the discussion.

He also suggested that global tensions could escalate further, raising the possibility of nuclear conflict.

Divided views

Other guests on the program took a more critical stance.

Russian lawmaker Semyon Bagdasarov described Trump as a “crackpot,” adding: “God only knows what’s going on in his head.”

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The panel debated whether instability in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran and Israel, could trigger a wider conflict.

Growing tension

Solovyov has previously warned about the risk of a large-scale war.

“With what is happening in America it is clear that nuclear weapons will be used,” he said.

“The scariest thing that will happen is that Trump will use nuclear weapons and understand that this is not a cure-all.”

Uncertain outlook

He also suggested that any nuclear strike could provoke retaliation.

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“The size of Iran as a country is such that regardless of what kind of nuclear weapons you use… afterwards Iran would respond and the last restriction will fall.”

The remarks highlight how Russian commentators are simultaneously praising and criticizing Trump, reflecting broader uncertainty about global security and the direction of US policy.

Sources: Daily Mirror