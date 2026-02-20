Putin ally proposes registering Russian tankers as military vessels

Sanctions and countermeasures are reshaping global trade routes

Others are reading now

Tensions between Russia and Western governments have increasingly spilled into

Oil shipments, maritime inspections and accusations of sanctions evasion have turned commercial waters into geopolitical flashpoints.

Now, a close ally of Vladimir Putin is proposing a move that experts say could dramatically escalate the standoff.

Call to militarize fleet

Alexey Zhuravlyov, a senior Russian politician and supporter of the Kremlin, has suggested registering Russian cargo vessels as military units.

According to his proposal, any attack on such ships could then be treated as an act of “full-scale war.”

Also read

Zhuravlyov argued that Russian merchant vessels are increasingly being targeted and require armed protection. As quoted by The Mirror, he said: “We can, of course, assign armed guards to each tanker, but then we must be ready to use those weapons.”

He also floated the idea of equipping tankers with long-range weapons and formally incorporating parts of the merchant fleet into the armed forces.

Energy dispute escalates

The remarks come amid a rise in incidents involving Russian ships since late 2024. Tankers have been detained or inspected on suspicion of bypassing Western sanctions, with cases reported in the Black Sea and near Turkey and West Africa.

Western countries including Germany, France and Finland have intensified maritime monitoring efforts in response to suspected sanctions evasion.

Zhuravlyov responded with a direct warning. “Impose sanctions on Western cargo ships, detain them and seize their cargo for the good of Russia,” he said.

Also read

Analysts caution that transforming commercial vessels into armed assets could further destabilize global oil and gas markets, increasing risks for international shipping and energy supplies.

Sources: The Mirror, O2.