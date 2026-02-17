Putin and Trump’s peace talks are a “special KGB operation”, says ex-Ukraine PM

Efforts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine have stalled despite renewed diplomatic engagement.

As negotiations continue, criticism is mounting over whether the process is genuine.

A special KGB operation

Former Ukrainian prime minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has dismissed talks between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as ineffective and deceptive.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he described the negotiations as “a special KGB operation under the auspices of [Vladimir] Putin.”

“I don’t foresee these being talks,” Yatsenyuk said.

“I call them mock talks, mock consultations. It’s a special KGB operation under the auspices of [Vladimir] Putin. They have nothing to do with any real negotiations.”

‘Mock consultations’

Yatsenyuk, who served as Ukraine’s prime minister from 2014 to 2016, said the discussions had not moved Ukraine forward “an inch.”

“Even worse, these talks have paved the way for Putin by offering a platform for his maximalist demands,” he added.

Russia currently occupies around 20% of Ukrainian territory and has formally annexed several regions. Moscow has insisted that Kyiv recognise these claims as part of any ceasefire arrangement.

Irreconcilable positions

Yatsenyuk argued that expectations Ukraine could secure peace by ceding territory were unrealistic.

“Some people think that if Ukraine cedes territory, the Russians will be eager to sign the peace agreement. This is complete nonsense. This would never happen, because Russia sticks to its maximum demands,” he said.

“The positions of Ukraine and Russia are completely irreconcilable,” he added, calling on Western governments to acknowledge that reality.

Pressure over talks

Instead of negotiations, Yatsenyuk urged stronger economic measures against Moscow, including secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil and tighter controls on vessels transporting it.

He also called for pressure on Russia’s allies, including China and North Korea.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said over the weekend that it remained unclear whether Russia was serious about reaching a deal. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, however, defended the diplomatic effort, saying it takes time and that Washington continued to support Ukraine militarily.

Sources: iNews, Ziare.