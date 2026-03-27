Putin asks poorest region of Russia to give part of income to fund his war

As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues, pressure is increasingly being felt far from the front lines.

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In some regions, authorities are turning to ordinary citizens to help sustain the cost of the conflict.

One of the country’s poorest areas is now being asked to contribute regularly.

Monthly contributions

Officials in Buryatia have urged residents to donate part of their salaries each month to support troops fighting in Ukraine.

According to local outlet Baikalskie Ogni cited by Digi24, the proposal came from district authorities in Kabansky.

The recommended contribution is set at 300 rubles per person.

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Local officials said the amount was calculated based on a share of average daily earnings.

“For one person, 300 rubles is an insignificant amount,” they stated.

They argued that regular payments would be more effective than occasional fundraising campaigns.

Steady funding

Authorities said previous one-day collections placed too much strain on families and led to uneven results.

The new approach is intended to ensure a consistent flow of money.

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Officials stressed that equipment needed at the front is costly and must be delivered quickly.

Several publicly funded organisations have already backed the initiative.

Employees in institutions such as the local hospital have reportedly agreed to have funds deducted directly from their salaries.

This suggests the plan is already being implemented in parts of the region.

Buryatia is among Russia’s poorest regions and is home to a large Buryat minority population.

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The area has also seen significant losses among men sent to fight in Ukraine.

Sources: Baikalskie Ogni, Digi24