Trump brings new plan to negotiations with Putin — wants to split Russia and China

Efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine have recently slowed.

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The conflict between Iran, Israel and the US have further complicated diplomatic momentum.

With talks struggling to deliver results, attention is turning to new strategies that could reshape the direction of negotiations.

A new strategy

US President Donald Trump is now pursuing a different approach in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico, as cited by Ziare.com.

After failing to secure a breakthrough despite repeated promises to end the war quickly, Trump’s team is exploring a broader deal.

The idea includes not only pushing for peace in Ukraine but also improving relations between Washington and Moscow.

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Targeting China

A central goal of the strategy is to weaken Russia’s close ties with China.

The Trump administration believes that encouraging Russia to end the war, combined with economic incentives and renewed cooperation, could shift Moscow away from Beijing.

One official told Politico that aligning more closely with Russia could create “a different balance of power with China that could be very, very beneficial.”

A risky gamble

The proposal reflects a wider belief within the administration that China represents the biggest long-term threat to the United States.

However, the plan carries significant risks and has raised concerns among Ukraine and its allies.

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A Ukrainian official said both Russia and China share deep hostility toward the US, making any attempt to split them extremely difficult.

Skepticism grows

Analysts and former officials have also expressed doubts about the feasibility of the strategy.

“There is a long-standing American strategic thinking” that seeks to prevent close cooperation between Russia and China, said Alexander Gray, a former National Security Council official.

But others warn that the partnership between Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping remains strong.

Craig Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies said the idea of breaking the alliance is “appealing in theory, but in practice the partnership between Moscow and Beijing is ironclad.”

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No quick breakthrough

Despite more than a year of negotiations and continued diplomatic efforts led by figures such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, no concrete agreement has been reached.

Still, the administration continues to pursue talks, hoping a broader geopolitical shift could unlock progress.

Whether that approach will succeed remains uncertain, as the war continues and global tensions rise.

Sources: Politico, Ziare.com