Putin bets on AI to fix frontline failures, but one detail could derail the plan

Russia is betting that artificial intelligence can finally unlock progress on Ukraine’s front lines.

Military planners believe new software could fix long-standing tactical problems. But analysts warn that one overlooked factor may limit its impact from the start.

Stalled offensives

For the fourth year of fighting, Russian forces have failed to achieve a decisive breakthrough in Ukraine despite superior numbers and equipment.

According to Forbes, a core weakness lies in the army’s rigid command structure and limited independence at lower levels.

Junior officers often lack both experience and authority to adapt on the battlefield. Decisions remain centralized, slowing responses and stifling initiative during fast-moving engagements.

This doctrinal rigidity, Forbes reported, has repeatedly undermined Russia’s ability to exploit opportunities on the ground.

Turning to software

Russian military leadership now hopes technology can compensate for these shortcomings.

The Defense Ministry has announced plans to deploy an artificial intelligence system known as “Svod” to frontline units.

The platform is designed to collect and analyze data from satellites, aerial reconnaissance, intelligence reports, and open sources.

Using this information, it models possible battlefield scenarios and provides commanders with suggested courses of action.

According to Forbes, officials see Svod as a way to accelerate decision-making and offset the lack of seasoned officers at the tactical level.

Fast rollout plan

Public information indicates that Svod is not a dedicated piece of hardware. Instead, it is a software solution intended to run on existing military computers and tablets used by commanders.

Forbes reported that testing concluded in December 2025, with deployment scheduled to begin in April 2026.

Russian authorities plan to introduce the system across all armed forces units by the fall.

Such an ambitious timeline suggests urgency. As Forbes noted, the program appears aimed at quickly patching command-and-control gaps rather than delivering deep, long-term reform.

The Ukrainian factor

The system’s effectiveness may be constrained by the nature of its opponent.

Forbes pointed out that AI decision-support tools perform best against enemies that follow predictable doctrines.

Ukraine’s military approach is markedly different. It emphasizes constant adaptation, rapid learning, and the frequent introduction of new tactics and technologies.

“This dynamic makes it significantly more difficult to accurately model Ukraine’s actions, thereby reducing the ability of Svod to provide truly effective advice to Russian commanders on the battlefield,” the article says.

As Ukraine continues to evolve its methods, analysts suggest Russian commanders may still struggle to translate algorithmic recommendations into real-world success.

Technology may speed up calculations, but it cannot easily replace battlefield judgment in a war defined by improvisation and change.

Sources: LA.LV, Forbes