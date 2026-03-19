Putin’s army breaks grim record with 1,700 soldiers lost in a day

Russia’s war in Ukraine has come at a steep human cost.

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Moscow has sought to reinforce its ranks in various ways, including recruiting foreign fighters and strengthening ties with allies such as North Korea.

Despite these efforts, the battlefield toll continues to grow, raising fresh questions about the sustainability of Russia’s campaign.

A costly day

March 17 marked Russia’s heaviest reported daily losses of 2026, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as cited by O2.

Kyiv said 1,710 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded within a 24-hour period.

Fighting intensified across several front lines at once, with both sides maneuvering under difficult weather conditions.

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Attacks repelled

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces stepped up assaults, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Troops attempted to use fog and poor visibility to approach defensive positions undetected.

However, Ukrainian forces held their ground, stopping advances and preventing any significant breakthroughs.

Strikes on defenses

Ukraine also pointed to earlier operations targeting Russian air defense systems.

Between March 1 and 15, more than 20 key assets were hit, including missile systems, radar installations and electronic warfare equipment.

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Officials said these strikes weakened Russia’s defensive capabilities and created openings for further attacks.

Doubts over claims

At the same time, analysts have questioned Russia’s own reports of progress.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said claims by Russian military chief Valery Gerasimov that 12 locations were captured in early March could not be fully verified.

According to ISW, only two such gains have been confirmed, suggesting Moscow may be overstating its success.

Sources: Ukrainian Defense Ministry, ISW, O2.