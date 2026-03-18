Putin could end war tomorrow — but nothing would change in Russia, analyst claims

Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is paused but attention is turning to what peace would mean inside Russia itself.

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While many expect major political or social consequences, some analysts argue the reality could be far less dramatic.

No real change

According to Latvian outlet LA.LV, Ukrainian political analyst Vitaly Portnikov believes that even if Vladimir Putin suddenly ended the war, life inside Russia would remain largely unchanged.

He argued that Russian society has little influence over political decisions and would simply accept any narrative presented by the Kremlin.

“Putin, unlike Trump, can end this war. Trump has no ‘stopwatch.’ If Putin ends the war, the situation in Russia will remain the same as it is now. These are Ukrainian fabrications. Nothing will change.”

Narrative control

Portnikov said the Russian president could declare victory at any moment, regardless of the actual situation on the ground.

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He suggested Putin could claim that Ukraine’s military has been neutralized and that long-term security guarantees have been achieved.

According to the analyst, such a statement would be accepted domestically as fact.

Power over perception

The analyst emphasized that public opinion in Russia does not act as a meaningful constraint on the leadership.

“From the point of view of Russian society, Putin can do anything, because Russian society is not a capable subject in this story,” he said.

This, he argued, allows the Kremlin to reshape reality without facing significant internal resistance.

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Europe question

Portnikov also addressed concerns about a possible Russian attack on Europe.

He suggested that if Moscow were able to dominate Ukraine, it would already gain significant leverage over the continent.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he will still have control over Europe. Taking Estonia will not solve anything. Why take Estonia? It is a risk.”

War outlook

According to the analyst, Putin’s current strategy reflects a belief that victory in Ukraine remains achievable.

“If he did, he would have ended this war a long time ago,” Portnikov said.

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The comments highlight ongoing debates about Russia’s long-term goals and the potential consequences of any sudden end to the conflict.

Sources: LA.LV