Putin’s warlord demands Russian strikes on NATO: “It’s time to open fire”

The warlord believes a sudden show of raw military power would silence allied capitals.

When global tensions run high, leaders usually choose their words carefully.

Some figures prefer to throw fuel straight onto the fire.

A notorious warlord has just issued a startling public demand that crosses a massive red line.

Demanding a wider war

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov took to Telegram to push for a severe escalation. He urged Vladimir Putin to launch direct military strikes against NATO nations.

According to WP the warlord wants Moscow to actively target Western countries supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons and critical intelligence.

There was absolutely no room for doubt about his intentions. Kadyrov stated clearly, “The time has come to open fire.”

He claimed brute force is the only language the Western alliance will ever truly understand.

Ready to march west

Kadyrov warned his elite Akhmat special forces are currently on full alert. Right now, they are simply waiting for the Russian president to give the final order.

He specifically called out nations backing Kyiv. “It is worth starting with those countries that, hiding behind the NATO banner, brazenly, openly and provocatively provide weapons, intelligence data and other forms of support,” he wrote.

The warlord believes a sudden show of raw military power would silence allied capitals.

“As soon as they smell TNT, hear the roar of Kalashnikovs and the clatter of T-90 tank tracks, they will immediately understand. It’s time to open fire,” he added.

Pointing fingers at Poland

While the message did not name specific countries, observers know exactly who sits in the crosshairs. Polish news outlet Fakt noted that Warsaw remains a primary target.

Back in 2022, Kadyrov loudly suggested that Poland should be the next country to face Russian troops.

He later claimed the neighboring country needed to be entirely demilitarized. The Chechen leader assured his followers that his fighters are fully prepared for this exact scenario.

“We are infantrymen ready to move in any direction indicated by the commander-in-chief. Special forces units are ready to execute increasingly complex orders,” Kadyrov declared.

A sanctioned commander

The man demanding these attacks is no stranger to international condemnation. Kadyrov currently operates under severe restrictions imposed by the United States government.

The US State Department previously hit him with heavy sanctions. Officials cited credible evidence tying him to torture, extrajudicial killings, and widespread repression inside Chechnya.

Despite those penalties, he remains deeply entrenched in his stronghold. His loyalists stand fully armed, watching the border and waiting for their orders.

Sources: Telegram, Fakt, US State Department, WP