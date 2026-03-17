Putin fears for his life as lockdown is imposed on Black Sea residence

Vladimir Putin has spent years projecting strength, but the war in Ukraine has brought new risks much closer to home.

Others are reading now

Drone strikes deep inside Russian territory and attacks near key locations have raised fresh concerns about his personal safety.

At the same time, shifting global tensions have made alliances more uncertain.

With conflicts expanding beyond Ukraine and involving countries traditionally close to Moscow, the Kremlin is facing a more complex and unpredictable security environment.

Against that backdrop, new measures around one of Putin’s most well-known residences are drawing attention.

Expanding security zone

Russian authorities are establishing an expanded security perimeter around Putin’s residence in Sochi, known as Bocharov Ruchey.

Also read

According to Kyiv Post cited by Digi24, the Federal Protective Service (FSO) is creating a restricted zone covering roughly three square kilometres around the site.

Documents cited by Agentstvo indicate the zone will extend across both land and nearby coastal waters.

The move comes amid concerns about potential drone attacks targeting the area.

Strict new restrictions

A range of unusual rules is set to be imposed on residents within the security zone.

Drones and any objects resembling weapons will be banned, along with activities such as operating shooting ranges, paintball or airsoft clubs.

Also read

Authorities will also prohibit helipads, banners, vehicle repair work and waste disposal within the area.

Residents will face additional limitations, including restrictions on keeping animals and tight controls over where boats can dock.

Impact on locals

The Bocharov Ruchey residence is located near residential buildings, sanatoriums and public beaches, meaning the new measures could affect daily life for people living nearby.

Authorities are expected to offer compensation to those impacted by the restrictions.

The scale of the measures highlights growing concern over security in regions previously seen as relatively removed from the front line.

Also read

Reduced visits

According to reports cited by Kyiv Post, Putin has significantly reduced visits to the Sochi residence since drone activity began reaching the city.

Before the war, he was said to spend several weeks there each year, particularly during the autumn “velvet season.”

However, his presence has declined sharply since 2023, with his last reported visit taking place in autumn 2025.

Wider security concerns

Similar protective measures have been introduced at other presidential residences, including locations near Moscow, in Kaliningrad and in Valdai.

These sites have reportedly been equipped with additional air defence systems, including Pantsir-S1 units.

Also read

Reports also indicate that Putin’s travel security has increased, with fighter jet escorts for domestic flights and the use of a bulletproof vest at public events.

Recent Ukrainian drone strikes, including attacks on infrastructure in southern Russia, have added to concerns about the reach of such operations.

Sources: Kyiv Post, Digi24.