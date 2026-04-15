Putin one step closer to unleashing military force abroad to ‘protect’ Russian citizens

Russia is already engaged in a full-scale war in Ukraine, where it has justified military action by claiming to protect its interests and citizens.

Now, a new bill moving through parliament could significantly expand that logic, potentially allowing Moscow to deploy troops beyond its borders whenever it perceives a threat to Russians.

New powers proposed

Russia’s State Duma has approved, in its first reading, a bill that would significantly expand the authority of the country’s leadership, according to Deutsche Welle cited by United24media.

The proposal passed with overwhelming support, with 413 deputies voting in favor and none opposing or abstaining.

The draft law introduces provisions allowing what is described as the “extraterritorial use” of Russia’s armed forces.

Under the proposal, military action could be justified if Russian citizens are detained or prosecuted abroad by courts or international bodies that Moscow does not recognize.

Legal framework

The bill was prepared by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and is framed as an extension of existing legislation.

According to the explanatory note, current law already obliges the leadership to protect Russian citizens, and the amendments are intended to reinforce that obligation.

However, the document does not clearly define the specific scenarios in which such powers would be used.

Russia has previously used the argument of protecting its citizens abroad to justify military actions.

This rationale has been cited in past operations, including in Ukraine following developments in 2014 and during the full-scale invasion.

Broader context

The proposed changes come amid ongoing scrutiny of Russia’s military capabilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently acknowledged challenges in supplying domestically produced equipment to the armed forces.

He admitted that “not everything that needs to be done has been done in this direction,” highlighting gaps despite efforts to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

Sources: Deutsche Welle, United24media.