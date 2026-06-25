Putin plots to blind the west by blasting nuclear weapons into space

The destruction of these satellites would instantly cripple daily life.

The modern battlefield is expanding far beyond the ground, sea, and air. Security and military experts are now sounding the alarm over a potential new frontier of warfare orbiting miles above our heads.

A threat from above

Concerns are mounting over Russia’s ambitions in space. According to Major General Michael Traut of the German military cited by Daily Express, Vladimir Putin’s administration may be developing technology that could drastically alter global security.

The alleged plan involves positioning nuclear devices in low Earth orbit. If detonated, such a weapon would unleash a massive electromagnetic pulse rather than cause direct physical destruction on the ground.

This pulse would sweep through the atmosphere, potentially disabling equipment within a 1,200-mile radius above the Earth. Traut estimates that a single blast could immediately knock out one-third of all active low-orbit satellites.

The orbital domino effect

The destruction of these satellites would instantly cripple daily life. Modern society relies heavily on orbital technology for basic logistical, economic, and security functions.

A single blast would completely knock out global communications and cellular networks. It would also ground commercial flights by disrupting global navigation systems.

Furthermore, banking systems would instantly freeze without satellite connections to process transactions. Military command lines between defense outposts and early warning systems would also be severed.

Analyst Juliette Bretan warns that a detonation would trigger a devastating chain reaction in space. The initial explosion would create massive clouds of high-speed debris.

“This [blast] would also cause space debris, creating a domino effect of further collisions,” Bretan noted.

There are already signs of aggressive posturing in orbit. Earlier this year, Russia reportedly moved its own equipment dangerously close to a Finnish-Polish radar satellite currently used by Ukrainian forces.

Experts at the Royal United Services Institute suggest this maneuver was likely designed to jam data, gather intelligence, or intimidate operators.

Struggles on the ground

While Moscow allegedly looks to the stars for a strategic advantage, its terrestrial military campaign continues to face massive hurdles.

The Russian military suffered a severe blow earlier this month following a highly successful Ukrainian drone campaign. The strikes targeted a critical Gazprom Neft oil refinery located just south of Moscow.

Drones hit a primary distillation unit responsible for 53 percent of the refinery’s capacity on June 16. A follow-up attack on June 18 damaged a modern Euro+ unit, crippling the remaining 47 percent of the facility’s output.

The damage to the capital’s energy infrastructure is extensive. Industry sources report that the facility will require at least six months of heavy repairs, meaning the refinery will likely remain offline until early 2027.

Sources: Daily Express, Metro, Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)