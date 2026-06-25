Russian veteran threatens Putin: “The army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin”

The former soldier paints a grim picture of daily life for ordinary troops on the ground.

When a massive organization starts cracking from the inside, the first warning signs usually come from the bottom up.

Men in the trenches see the truth first. And right now, a very public threat suggests that one breaking point might be closer than anyone realized.

A bold ultimatum

A man identifying himself as a Russian war veteran has just broadcast a stark warning directly to his government.

Alexander Lunin claims he fought in Ukraine. He recently took to Instagram to issue a dramatic ultimatum.

The Moscow Times cited by Onet reports his video message was aimed squarely at President Vladimir Putin.

Lunin says the military will physically turn on its leadership unless changes happen soon.

Violence in the ranks

The former soldier paints a grim picture of daily life for ordinary troops on the ground. It is a brutal existence.

According to the Telegram channel Mobilization. News, Lunin is a former volunteer fighter who has grown tired of watching his peers suffer.

He claims soldiers refusing to follow “stupid, suicidal orders” face severe punishment.

“And in the end they are simply liquidated or considered missing without a trace,” Lunin said in his recording.

Demanding the spotlight

He is not just venting his anger quietly. Lunin claims he met with security services to formally request a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader.

The catch is that he wants this conversation to happen live on a national television broadcast.

He wants the whole country to hear his story.

During the broadcast, he promised to reveal “the whole truth about what is currently happening in the country.”

A ticking clock

The timeline for these demands remains tight.

“The consequences will be very serious. If I am not invited to the Kremlin soon and do not appear live alongside you, the army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin. I am merely conveying a message,” Lunin said.

That video went viral almost instantly. It racked up over two million views in just a few hours.

Warning of a mutiny

This is not the first time the veteran has criticized authorities. However, his tone has grown noticeably darker.

He warned that “a real massacre will begin” if his live broadcast is denied. Lunin claims he is receiving threats.

Because of this, he has drawn a hard line regarding his safety.

“If something happens to me, my loved ones, or my family, it will be a signal to take action. This isn’t a bluff,” the military officer declared.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Onet,