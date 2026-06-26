Putin ally turns on Russia over “pathetic construction problems”

The ruling party immediately issued an emergency order to delay the launch.

Building a bridge usually brings neighbors closer together.

But when a massive construction project gets stuck halfway across the water, it can quickly turn into a diplomatic nightmare.

Now, a highly anticipated border crossing is causing serious friction.

A stalled connection

North Korea and Russia promised to deepen their friendship with a brand new road link. The £89 million project stretches across the Tumen River.

This marks the very first highway crossing between the two nations. To celebrate a recent security pact, local officials heavily promoted a massive opening event.

Things did not go according to plan. While officials in Pyongyang rushed to finish their half of the concrete structure, the other side remains a dusty construction site.

Pointing the finger

On their side of the water, North Korean workers quickly completed the paving and built the necessary customs checkpoints. They wanted to hit a strict June deadline.

Moscow missed the target completely. Russian crews have failed to finish connecting roads and support facilities months after a preliminary ceremony took place.

The failure has sparked quiet outrage inside the secretive state. An unnamed local source recently shared the bitter internal mood with Daily NK as scited by Daily Express.

“Our officials are beside themselves with frustration that the Tumen River bridge opening, which we pushed hard to achieve on the second anniversary of the Korea-Russia treaty, has been delayed due to Russia’s pathetic construction problems,” the source stated.

Adding a third wheel

The ruling party immediately issued an emergency order to delay the launch. Internal assessments suggest it could take another full year before regular cars finally cross the border.

This delay creates a brand new headache involving China. Beijing desperately wants boat access down that same river to reach the sea.

The new structure sits too low for large cargo ships to pass underneath. That physical barrier is triggering a tense regional standoff.

Looking for leverage

Enterprising politicians in Pyongyang see a sudden opportunity. They want to use this current diplomatic chaos to heavily pressure their Chinese neighbors.

North Korea hopes to force Beijing into opening a completely different river bridge that has sat empty for years. They are playing a high-stakes game.

For now, the border city of Rason simply waits. The ice-free port remains a rare hub for foreign trade, even as its newest highway leads to nowhere.

Sources: Daily Express, Daily NK