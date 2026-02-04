Putin set to lose £13bn by 2027 as EU bans Russian gas imports

In war and diplomacy, energy can be as decisive as weapons.

When supply lines shift, the consequences can land quickly on governments, markets and households.

Now the European Union has set out fresh legal steps that would further cut the bloc’s remaining reliance on Russian gas.

New legal clock

The Daily Express reported that the EU published a REPowerEU regulation in its Official Journal on Tuesday, February 3, setting out a phased halt to Russian gas imports.

The regulation takes effect immediately, with the first contracts due to be cancelled from April 25, according to the report.

The plan is tied to the EU’s stated goal of ending Russian gas imports entirely by 2027.

It said the rules include bans on short-term LNG contracts from April 25, short-term pipeline gas contracts from June 17, long-term LNG contracts from January 1, 2027, and long-term pipeline gas imports from September 30, 2027.

Brussels’ message

The European Commission framed the move as a permanent break with past dependency.

“Published today, the REPowerEU Gas Regulation (EU/2026/261) lays down the legal provisions for the gradual phase-out of imports of natural gas from Russia. This historic decision, adopted at the end of last year, aims to put an end to the EU’s dependence on Russian gas once and for all by 2027,” it said.

The report also said EU countries gave final approval to the phased plan on January 26.

Hungary’s foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest planned to challenge the decision at the Court of Justice of the EU once it was published, the article added, and said Slovakia would pursue similar legal action.

Money and leverage

As of early 2026, Russian gas still makes up about 13% of EU imports and is valued at an estimated €15 billion (£13 billion), the Daily Express reported.

It added that some estimates suggest the EU could still pay Russia another €30 to €40 billion between early 2025 and the end of 2027 under long-term contracts.

Russia has redirected some exports to Asia, but losing the higher-value European market constrains the Kremlin’s finances.

There has been a reported 24% drop in 2025 oil and gas revenues to 8.48 trillion rubles.

Sources: Daily Express, European Commission, European Pravda