Putin’s army in trouble as Russia’s top drone maker faces bankruptcy

Drones have transformed the battlefield in Ukraine, turning the front lines into a constant threat from above.

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Once limited to surveillance, they are now used for strikes, reconnaissance and targeting, reshaping how wars are fought in real time.

As reliance on this technology grows, the companies behind it are becoming increasingly critical.

Bankruptcy risk

A bankruptcy petition has been filed against Russian drone manufacturer JSC Kronstadt, according to CNews cited by United24Media.

The claim, submitted by a supplier in late March, follows the company’s failure to comply with a court order to pay 9.2 million rubles issued in December 2025.

Kronstadt is known for producing the Orion drone, often compared to Turkey’s Bayraktar platform.

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Mounting losses

Financial data cited by CNews shows the company recorded losses of 4.6 billion rubles in 2025.

At the same time, revenue fell slightly to 100.2 million rubles, reflecting a worsening financial position.

The outlet reports that the company has been hit by a growing number of legal claims linked to unpaid contracts.

Legal pressure

Over the past year, at least 154 lawsuits have been filed against Kronstadt, with total claims reaching around 2.6 billion rubles.

Many of these cases involve disputes with suppliers and industrial partners, some demanding more than 100 million rubles.

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The number of claims has risen steadily since mid-2025, adding to the company’s financial strain.

Sanctions impact

Industry sources cited by CNews point to the loss of a key investor in 2022 and the effects of international sanctions as major factors behind the الأزمة.

Kronstadt said high borrowing costs and financial reserve allocations have contributed to its losses.

The company has been targeted by sanctions from the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom due to its role in Russia’s defence sector..

Sources: CNews, United24media.