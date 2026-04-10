Norway arms Ukrainian troops with ‘DIY grenades’

DIY projects are usually associated with home improvement or creative hobbies, not the battlefield.

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The idea of “build-it-yourself” is rarely linked to weapons or frontline combat.

But in modern warfare, that line is beginning to blur, as new equipment allows soldiers to assemble and adapt their own firepower depending on the situation.

New capability

Ukraine has received a modular grenade system from Norway, aimed at enhancing infantry effectiveness, according to Militarnyi cited by United24Media.

The equipment, produced by Norwegian defence firm Nammo, includes Scalable Offensive Hand Grenade (SOHG) units designed for flexible use.

Images of the devices later surfaced on a Russian Telegram channel, suggesting some were captured during combat.

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Modular design

The SOHG system allows troops to adjust the explosive force depending on operational needs.

Each unit is built as a compact cylinder that can be used alone or linked with additional modules.

Up to three modules can be combined and triggered with a single fuse, enabling a larger and more powerful blast when required.

Technical details

The design is based on Nammo’s HGO 115-3.5 grenade model.

Each module is about 90 mm tall and 53 mm wide, weighing roughly 140 grams.

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Depending on the configuration, the explosive content includes either 115 grams of Composition B or up to 130 grams of PBXN-110.

How it works

The system uses a standard fuse with an approximate delay of 3.5 seconds.

Once activated, the ignition spreads through internal channels, allowing connected modules to detonate simultaneously.

While it is technically possible to link more than three units, the manufacturer advises against exceeding that limit.

Broader support

The modular concept is intended to give soldiers more control in different combat scenarios, allowing them to tailor the blast to specific targets or environments.

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Alongside military assistance, Norway has also increased its financial support to Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Oslo plans to provide $200 million through the World Bank’s PEACE programme, part of a wider aid package expected to reach nearly $8 billion in 2026.

Sources: Militarnyi, United24media.