Putin’s bigger plan: Russia has “de facto” annexed another country

The Russian leader’s creation of a new Russian empire is already in motion, it seems.

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Putin has very few friends left on the international stage.

In fact, a former military attaché in Moscow believes Putin is becoming increasingly desperate to find global allies, following the decline of close Russian partners such as Maduro in Venezuela, the Assad regime in Syria, the possible fall of the regime in Iran, and increasing pressure on Cuba from the US.

These are just a few examples of considerable blows to Putin’s alleged “grand plan” of creating a new multipolar world order by reconstructing a Russian sphere of influence and reducing American influence.

In the book Putin’s Master Plan, the author Douglas E. Schoen suggests the Russian leader is dreaming of creating a new Russian empire by taking over other countries, such as Ukraine, to restore the borders of the former Soviet Union.

And he might be on to something, as he has “de facto” annexed one of his neighbouring countries—and it is not Ukraine.

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Annexation disguised as cooperation

In its March 20 update on the war in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a long-time ally of Vladimir Putin, continues to discuss possible economic deals with the US.

However, he is also highlighting the countries’ military cooperation with Russia and Iran, and the military cooperation between Russia and Belarus appears to be expanding.

In the ISW March 23 update on the war, the think tank notes that Russia is increasing its military presence in Belarus by expanding its permanent military basing. This is likely part of a Russian strategy to use Belarusian territory to launch long-range drone strikes on Ukraine.

However, ISW assesses that Russia has “de facto” annexed Belarus and is actively using the country’s territory in the war against Ukraine.

The last dictator in Europe

Lukashenko was elected president of Belarus in 1994, when the office was established. He has remained in power ever since, making him the longest-serving European president.

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However, elections in Belarus have repeatedly been described as rigged and not up to international standards, with crackdowns on political opposition figures being a regular occurrence.

When he was re-elected in 2020, a wave of pro-democratic protests swept the country, with the authorities using widespread violence to suppress them.

Lukashenko has been dubbed “the last dictator in Europe” because of his authoritarian rule.

Sources Libertatea, Institute for the Study of War, Putin’s Master Plan by Douglas E. Schoen