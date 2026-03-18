Putin’s ex-aide admits: “No region of Russia can feel safe”

Drone warfare is rapidly redefining modern conflict, turning relatively cheap technology into one of the most powerful tools on the battlefield.

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From surveillance to long-range strikes, unmanned systems now allow militaries to hit targets far beyond traditional frontlines with increasing precision and frequency.

As both sides adapt, drones are making entire countries more vulnerable, bringing war closer to cities and regions once considered out of reach.

Stark warning

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has warned that no part of the country can be considered safe from Ukrainian attacks.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in Yekaterinburg, Shoigu said the rapid development of Ukrainian drone technology has changed the nature of the conflict.

“The pace of development of weapons systems, mainly unmanned drone systems, and the complexity of the methods used to deploy them are such that no region of Russia can feel safe,” he said, according to TASS.

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Rising attacks

Shoigu said the number of sabotage operations carried out by Ukraine increased by 40% in 2025.

According to his figures, there were 1,830 such incidents over the year.

He suggested that these operations are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated.

Moscow targeted

Russian officials say the capital has recently faced one of its largest drone assaults.

Moscow’s mayor reported that air defenses shot down around 250 drones over a single weekend.

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The Russian Defense Ministry added that 421 Ukrainian drones were intercepted within a 24-hour period.

War beyond frontlines

The conflict has expanded beyond traditional battle zones, with Ukraine targeting infrastructure and military figures inside Russia.

These attacks have included strikes on oil facilities, pipelines and senior military personnel.

At the same time, Russian forces continue to carry out artillery, drone and air attacks across Ukraine.

Shoigu also claimed that foreign intelligence services are involved in supporting operations against Russia.

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He said agencies from 56 countries are assisting what he described as “terrorist and sabotage” activities, though he did not provide details.

Sources: Reuters, TASS, Digi24