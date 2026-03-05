Putin’s forces fall like flies as drones take out one in three Russian soldiers

Modern warfare in Ukraine has increasingly been defined by drones

Both sides are relying heavily on unmanned systems to strike targets and gather intelligence.

Kyiv has invested heavily in drone technology as it seeks to offset Russia’s larger manpower and equipment.

Now Ukrainian officials say the strategy is producing significant results.

Drone program expands

Ukraine marked one year of its “Drone Line” initiative, a program designed to scale up the use of unmanned systems across the country’s armed forces.

According to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the initiative began in spring 2025 at the direction of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Officials said around $880 million in support has been invested into the effort, helping expand drone operations along the front line.

Rising impact

The ministry said units operating under the “Drone Line” program now account for a large share of Russian losses on the battlefield.

According to the statement, drone units were responsible for nearly one in four Russian soldiers put out of action overall.

In January and February, the share reportedly rose to about one in three.

Winter operations

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, which include many of the drone units involved in the initiative, reportedly inflicted about 30,000 Russian troop losses during the winter.

Officials say the project aims to create a coordinated system of drone warfare rather than isolated units or individual equipment deliveries.

The program has also become one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment for Ukraine’s growing drone industry.

Future expansion

Ukraine and the Netherlands have also agreed to expand the “Drone Line” initiative by creating dedicated drone regiments within Ukraine’s military structure.

The goal is to formalize drone units within regular corps formations and sustain large-scale drone operations on the battlefield.

Ukrainian officials say the long-term objective is to increase pressure on Russian forces through intensified drone strikes and coordinated frontline operations.

Sources: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry; Kyiv defense reporting; United24media.