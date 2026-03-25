Putin’s most expensive plane damaged in strike on Russia’s “flying brain”

The war in Ukraine is increasingly targeting high-value military assets deep behind the front lines.

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Recent strikes suggest Kyiv is focusing on weakening Russia’s most critical capabilities.

A new attack could now leave Moscow facing serious gaps in its air operations.

Key aircraft hit

Ukraine has confirmed a strike on one of Russia’s A-50 Beriyev aircraft, according to the Ukrainian General Staff and reported by Onet News.

The plane was reportedly hit during an attack on an aircraft facility in Staraya Russa.

Officials said the aircraft was undergoing maintenance and possibly awaiting modernization at the time.

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Strategic importance

The A-50 plays a crucial role in Russia’s military operations.

Often described as a “flying radar,” it is used to detect missiles, coordinate air missions and support air defense systems.

Valued at up to $350 million, each aircraft can monitor a vast area of up to 600 kilometers.

Limited fleet

Russia is believed to have started the war with fewer than 10 A-50 aircraft.

At least two have already been destroyed and others damaged in previous Ukrainian strikes.

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If the latest attack caused serious damage, only a small number may remain operational.

Hard to replace

Replacing these aircraft is a major challenge for Moscow.

Even before the war and Western sanctions, production was slow, with each unit taking years to build.

There are currently no clear signs that Russia is producing new A-50 planes or advancing planned upgrades.

Impact on war

Experts say losing such aircraft could weaken Russia’s ability to monitor the battlefield and coordinate operations.

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Even temporary disruptions could affect air defense and frontline awareness.

The latest strike highlights Ukraine’s continued focus on targeting high-value military systems.

Sources: Onet News, Ukrainian General Staff