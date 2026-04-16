Putin’s new war games train Russian kids as ‘stormtroopers’

Children are usually expected to spend their time with toys, video games or schoolwork, not drones and grenades,

But in Russia, the line between childhood and military training appears to be shifting.

New initiatives suggest that war-style activities are becoming part of everyday life for some students.

Combat-style games

Schoolchildren in St. Petersburg are taking part in “stormtrooper” competitions as part of the nationwide “Zarnitsa 2.0” military-patriotic games, according to The Moscow Times cited by United24media.

The initiative is organised by the Kremlin-backed “Movement of the First” youth group and includes students from middle school through technical colleges.

Participants are grouped into 10-person teams designed to mirror real combat units.

Assigned roles

Each child is given a specific military function, including commander, medic, drone operator and “stormtrooper.”

Those assigned as stormtroopers work in pairs, engaging targets and throwing grenades under timed conditions.

Teams are also judged on tasks such as building shelters, coordinating supplies and moving as a unit during simulated combat.

Propaganda element

The games include a media component, where designated “military correspondents” publish pro-government content on Telegram.

According to The Moscow Times, teams can earn additional points based on engagement, including likes, reposts and the use of memes.

This element ties the exercises not only to combat simulation but also to information warfare.

Growing militarisation

Observers say the initiative reflects a broader trend in Russian education since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Students are now required to study a revised subject titled “Basics of Security and Defense of the Motherland.”

Schools have also been instructed to install facilities such as shooting ranges, weapon simulators and training equipment for chemical and radiation scenarios.

Future focus

The push extends into advanced technology, with drone training introduced in hundreds of schools as part of a plan to develop large numbers of specialists.

State-backed youth organisations, including the YunArmia movement, are also expanding recruitment among children.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, such programs are aimed at preparing a new generation for future military roles.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United24media, Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service