US voters back Ukraine even as Trump and Vance falter

Donald Trump once said he could end the war in Ukraine in a day.

Now, months after that promise, the fighting continues, with no clear breakthrough despite ongoing negotiations.

That contrast is becoming harder to ignore.

Strong support

According to analysis cited by the Kyiv Independent and Digi24, Americans continue to show strong backing for Ukraine despite changing political rhetoric.

A February 2026 Economist/YouGov poll found that 61% of respondents sympathise more with Ukraine, compared to just 3% who favour Russia.

Among those who say they are invested in the outcome of the war, support rises sharply, with 91% backing Ukraine and only 2% siding with Russia.

Across parties

The data suggests support is not limited to one political group.

While Democrats show higher levels of support, a majority of Republicans and independents also say they sympathise more with Ukraine than with Russia.

Multiple surveys point to a consistent trend, with roughly six in ten Americans expressing support for Ukraine.

Political divide

The findings come as comments from former President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have raised concerns in Kyiv about a possible shift in US policy.

Ukrainians have been closely watching developments in Washington, where rhetoric has at times suggested a softer stance toward Russia.

The Kyiv Independent notes that while such signals are causing concern, they do not fully reflect the views of the wider American public.

European backing

Support for Ukraine remains even stronger across Europe.

A recent Eurobarometer survey found that 77% of Europeans support financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while around 59% back sending military equipment.

The same proportion, 77%, said the European Union should continue supporting Ukraine until a lasting peace is secured.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Economist/YouGov, Eurobarometer, Digi24.