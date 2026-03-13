Putin’s own propagandist admits: “Russian soldiers don’t know what modern warfare is”

Controlling the narrative has long been a central pillar of the Kremlin’s strategy during the war in Ukraine.

Russian state media and pro-government commentators regularly present the conflict as a controlled and successful military operation.

Acknowledging setbacks or internal problems is rare in this tightly managed information environment. When pro-Kremlin voices do admit difficulties, their comments often draw significant attention.

Propagandist speaks out

Russian military blogger and propagandist Yuri Podolyaka has acknowledged serious problems inside Russia’s army.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet Obozrevatel cited by O2, Podolyaka said the Russian military is suffering from a severe shortage of officers.

He argued that even a new wave of mobilization would not be enough to reverse the situation on the battlefield.

“The officer shortage is colossal,” Podolyaka said.

Lack of experienced commanders

Podolyaka explained that many officers assigned to newly formed units lack real combat experience.

As a result, they are often unfamiliar with the realities of modern warfare.

“They don’t know what modern warfare is like. It takes months, sometimes much longer, for a unit to become effective,” he said.

He also noted that Russia already has roughly one million soldiers deployed on the front lines.

Communication problems

The propagandist also claimed that Russian forces continue to struggle with communication issues.

According to him, these problems remain unresolved despite official statements suggesting otherwise.

“Communication problems are still unresolved, despite all the declarations,” Podolyaka said.

“People who are actually on the front lines, communicating with front-line soldiers, won’t allow lies. There are plenty of problems.”

Mobilization risks

Podolyaka warned that expanding the army further could worsen existing logistical difficulties.

He said the Russian military already depends heavily on volunteers to supply equipment and support for soldiers at the front.

In his view, a new mobilization wave could lead to higher casualties and additional strain on the country’s military system.

Searching for manpower

To address manpower shortages, Russia has increasingly relied on alternative recruitment sources.

These include prisoners, foreign mercenaries and fighters from various regions, including North Korea, Africa and ethnic minority communities within Russia.

Despite the difficulties, analysts note that Russia still maintains greater manpower and resources than Ukraine, even though it has not achieved its key strategic goals since launching the invasion.

Sources: Obozrevatel, Defense24