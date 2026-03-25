Putin’s propagandists in furious row over how best to strike the UK

Rhetoric on Russian state television has grown increasingly aggressive.

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Talk shows closely aligned with the Kremlin are amplifying calls for confrontation with the West.

A recent broadcast has now drawn attention for its unusually heated tone and direct threats.

On-air confrontation

During his program Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, presenter Vladimir Solovyov called for stronger action against the UK, according to Daily Mirror.

“This is a time for terrible actions,” he said, urging “decisive actions and new types of weapons.”

The remarks came during a heated exchange with guest Leonid Kalashnikov, a member of Russia’s State Duma.

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Clash over tactics

Kalashnikov suggested Russia should avoid direct confrontation and instead act through intermediaries.

“We don’t have to bang these factories ourselves; it would be too provocative. It’s war, after all. So let’s pretend… Let our proxies carry out the strikes,” he said, referencing tactics used by Iran.

Solovyov rejected the idea, arguing for direct action.

“Listen, are you a Communist or not? Stop fearing war! … The first step is to strike these dirtbags and not hide behind anyone’s back,” he said.

Escalating rhetoric

The exchange reflects a broader pattern of increasingly extreme statements on Russian state media.

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In recent days, Solovyov has also warned about the potential for nuclear escalation.

“With what is happening in America it is clear that nuclear weapons will be used,” he said.

Wider context

The comments come amid rising global tensions linked to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Solovyov has previously described the situation as leading toward a scenario where “everyone will trade nuclear strikes.”

Such rhetoric has drawn concern internationally, as analysts warn about the impact of inflammatory messaging on public opinion and geopolitical stability.

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Sources: Mirror, Russian state TV broadcasts