Ukrainian students forced to ‘pledge to Russia’ — now they train to fight their own

Life in an occupied country is rarely easy, but few expect to be pushed into fighting against their own people.

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For some Ukrainian students, however, that is becoming a reality, as reports point to a new form of covert mobilization linked to Russia’s military efforts.

Training concerns

Authorities in Mariupol, cited by Ukrinform, say Russian forces are introducing military-style training for students in the occupied city.

According to a statement shared on Telegram by the Mariupol City Council, young people are being drawn into activities presented as “patriotic education.”

“In the temporarily occupied city, under the guise of so-called ‘patriotic education,’ young people are being involved in military training. Children are being taught how to handle weapons, undergo tactical exercises, military drills, and oath-taking ceremonies of allegiance to the Russian Federation… At present, Russia is effectively carrying out covert mobilization of students,” the statement says.

University pressure

The council reported that students at institutions operating under occupation, including the so-called Mariupol State University, have been required to attend firearms and combat training sessions.

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It also claimed that students have been encouraged to sign contracts to serve in the Russian military.

“Students at occupation-controlled universities have already been offered contracts to serve in the Russian army… At the beginning of 2026, rectors of major Russian universities were given a target: at least 2% of students must sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense,” the statement said.

Early involvement

Officials say the militarisation process begins at a young age through programmes linked to the Yunarmiya youth movement.

They reported that between 2019 and 2025, around 6,000 children aged 6 to 18 were involved in such initiatives.

Some individuals who participated in these programmes have later joined Russian forces and taken part in combat operations, according to the council.

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Sources: Ukrinform, Mariupol City Council