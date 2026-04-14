Russia admits economic crisis — but Putin is kept in the dark

Russia has long projected confidence in the face of Western sanctions.

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Official messaging suggests the economy is holding steady despite mounting pressure.

But behind closed doors, a very different picture may be taking shape, according to new intelligence findings.

Internal concerns

Latvia’s Constitution Protection Bureau (SAB), cited by LSM and reported by Ukrainska Pravda, says Russian officials privately acknowledge that sanctions are causing significant economic damage.

SAB chief Egils Zviedris said: “Sanctions do have an impact. And speaking about the future, they will have a significant impact on the development of the Russian economy.”

Despite public denials, internal assessments reportedly track losses across multiple sectors.

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Billions lost

According to the report, Russia has lost around $130 billion since the invasion of Ukraine.

Officials attribute much of this to the need to bypass sanctions and purchase goods through alternative, more expensive channels.

There is also concern over secondary sanctions targeting Russia’s trading partners, which complicates efforts to shift trade to new markets.

Limited leverage

Zviedris noted that sanctions alone are unlikely to quickly change Russia’s political direction.

“But sanctions are a tool through which we can weaken Russia’s economic capabilities and thus also reduce the threat Russia poses to Western countries,” he said.

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The findings suggest that while sanctions may not force immediate policy shifts, they continue to erode long-term economic strength.

Filtered reality

According to SAB, senior Russian officials understand the scale of the economic strain but shape internal reporting to align with official narratives.

The intelligence assessment indicates that Vladimir Putin is likely receiving a distorted view of the situation.

Reports presented to him emphasize success while minimizing risks and setbacks, potentially influencing decision-making at the highest level.

Ongoing strategy

Despite mounting economic pressure, the report concludes that Russia is unlikely to change its course in Ukraine.

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The Kremlin is expected to continue its current strategy, even as sanctions weigh on future growth.

Separate intelligence assessments from Estonia and Lithuania suggest that while Russia remains focused on Ukraine, its broader military threat to NATO countries is currently limited.

Sources: LSM, European Pravda, Ukrainska Pravda.