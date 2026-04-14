Russian forces suffer rising losses amid heavy drone warfare

According to RBC-Ukraine, citing Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces continue to sustain significant losses as fighting intensifies across multiple sectors of the front.

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According to RBC-Ukraine, citing Ukraine’s General Staff, Russian forces continue to sustain significant losses as fighting intensifies across multiple sectors of the front.

The latest data points to growing casualties alongside continued destruction of equipment, reflecting sustained pressure on Russian units.

Officials say the scale of losses highlights how modern combat, particularly drone use, is shaping battlefield dynamics.

Daily losses

Ukraine reported that 820 Russian troops were lost over the past 24 hours.

Equipment losses included tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems and rocket launchers.

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A notable spike was recorded in drone losses, with 2,459 unmanned aerial vehicles reported destroyed in a single day.

Growing totals

Since February 2022, total Russian personnel losses are estimated at nearly 1.31 million, according to Ukrainian data.

The figures also include large-scale equipment losses, with tens of thousands of artillery systems and vehicles destroyed.

These totals reflect the cumulative impact of prolonged fighting and the increasing role of technology in warfare.

Frontline pressure

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces have intensified activity in the Sumy region.

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Small advances of around 1 to 1.5 kilometers were reported near Hrabovske and nearby areas.

While limited, these movements are seen as part of efforts to expand control in border zones.

Ceasefire doubts

According to spokesperson Viktor Trehubov, Russia used the declared Easter truce to reposition troops and move equipment.

He said combat activity remained consistent, suggesting the ceasefire had little practical effect.

Officials described the truce as largely symbolic, with continued preparations for further operations.

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Sources: RBC-Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff