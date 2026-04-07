Russia Blames US for Cyberattack Storm

Nations routinely accuses one another of digital aggression.

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Russia itself has faced repeated allegations over the years of carrying out high-profile cyber operations targeting foreign governments, institutions, and infrastructure.

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Russia’s telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor has claimed that most cyberattacks targeting the country originate from the United States, according to statements reported by TASS and cited by Digi24 and Agerpres.

The agency said its findings are based on monitoring conducted between March 16 and March 22, 2026.

Roskomnadzor reported that 37.6% of detected cyberattacks during the period were traced back to the United States, followed by Germany at 15.2% and the United Kingdom at 11.1%.

Key sectors targeted

According to the regulator, attacks have affected a broad range of industries, including telecommunications providers, hosting services, government systems, and software companies.

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The financial sector was also among the most frequently targeted areas.

These findings were presented as part of ongoing efforts to monitor threats against Russia’s digital infrastructure.

Link to developments

Roskomnadzor analysts said they observed a correlation between recent news events and a rise in cyber activity.

They pointed to a surge in attacks that coincided with reports about restrictions involving the Telegram messaging platform in Russia.

“Roskomnadzor’s workload has increased tenfold,” the agency stated, describing the strain on its systems.

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Sources: TASS, Digi24, Agerpres