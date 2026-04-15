Russia moves to punish soldiers’ families over ‘disloyalty’

Control is key to maintaining power.

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The Kremlin has built its system around authority, discipline and the image of a strong leader in Vladimir Putin.

That emphasis on control is now shaping new policies affecting not only individuals, but their families as well.

New restrictions

According to The Moscow Times cited by United24media, Russia’s Ministry of Justice has proposed legislation allowing authorities to revoke residency permits from family members of foreign nationals serving in the military.

The measure specifically targets relatives who publicly call for political change in Russia.

The proposal forms part of a broader legislative package aimed at tightening rules around what authorities define as extremist activity.

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Conditions outlined

Under the draft law, residency permits could be denied or withdrawn if family members are linked to actions such as supporting changes to Russia’s constitutional order or involvement in extremist or terrorist activities.

Igor Cherepanov, deputy chairman of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, said: “If a residence permit had already been issued to such family members earlier, it will be subject to cancellation.”

The rules would apply to families of foreign citizens who signed contracts to serve in Russian forces during the war in Ukraine.

Shift in policy

The proposal marks a departure from earlier protections granted to these families.

Previously, relatives of foreign soldiers were shielded from measures such as deportation, entry bans or residency revocation while the individual was serving.

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The new changes would remove those safeguards under certain conditions.

Broader context

The initiative follows other recent legal steps concerning foreign nationals in Russia.

In March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law preventing the extradition of foreigners who had served in the Russian military.

At the same time, reports have highlighted efforts to attract foreigners to Russia through campaigns promoting a “peaceful life,” which critics say contrast with the realities faced by some recruits.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United24media.