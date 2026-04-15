Russian families turn to AI to ‘resurrect’ Putin’s fallen soldiers

New technology is increasingly being used in unexpected ways during wartime.

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In Russia, a growing trend is raising questions about grief, memory and digital reconstruction.

What some see as comfort, others view as deeply unsettling.

AI farewell videos

According to reporting by the Daily Express, families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine are paying for AI-generated videos that recreate moments with their loved ones.

These clips, often shared on social media platforms like VK, show fallen soldiers embracing relatives before appearing to ascend into the afterlife.

One service advertises: “Using neural networks… we recreate the moment of reunion and send them off to heaven.”

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Growing demand

Dozens of online communities now offer such “farewell videos” or “neuro-portraits,” attracting large audiences.

Prices reportedly start at around 1,500 rubles for simple animations and rise significantly for more detailed scenes, including simulated voices.

Families commission the videos to create a final goodbye with sons, husbands or fathers lost in the war.

Mixed reactions

Psychologists suggest the videos may help some people cope with grief.

However, critics argue that the trend has turned into a commercial industry built around loss.

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Online reactions vary widely, with some calling the videos “touching” and “deeply personal.”

Others describe them as “creepy” or “disturbing.”

Propaganda concerns

Some observers believe the videos may also serve a broader narrative purpose.

One pro-Ukrainian source described them as “cringeworthy,” showing “resurrected occupiers” who died during the invasion.

The same source added: “To avoid such a loss, you could simply not send your husband or son to a war of conquest.”

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Familiar patterns

According to critics, many of the videos follow similar themes and imagery.

The source noted: “The scenario is predictably banal. Soldiers often appear as angels or heroes, bidding farewell to their families or ‘returning home.’”

As the war continues, the use of AI in this way highlights how technology is reshaping even the most personal aspects of loss.

Sources: Daily Express