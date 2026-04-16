Russia releases “target list” naming several EU sites

Russia’s advance in Ukraine has slowed to a crawl.

Recent reports suggesting Kyiv managed to reclaim around 50 kilometres of territory in March, but despite setbacks on the battlefield, there are few signs Moscow is backing down.

Instead, tensions appear to be escalating far beyond the front lines.

Target list

Russia’s Defence Ministry has published a list of companies across Europe and beyond that it claims are involved in producing drones for Ukraine, according to Meduza cited by United24media.

The list includes locations in countries such as the UK, Germany, Denmark, Latvia, Italy and the Czech Republic.

Moscow has labelled these facilities as potential military targets.

Named locations

The document identifies more than 20 sites, including what it describes as branches of Ukrainian companies operating in cities like London, Munich, Riga and Prague.

Additional firms in Madrid, Venice and Haifa were also listed as producing components for Ukraine’s military.

Russian officials said the aim was to inform European citizens about what they described as security risks linked to such facilities.

Escalating rhetoric

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said the list “represents a list of potential targets for the Armed Forces of Russia.”

He added that any action would depend on future developments, telling European countries to “sleep soundly.”

The comments mark a further escalation in language surrounding Western support for Ukraine.

Sources: Meduza, Russian Ministry of Defense, United24media.