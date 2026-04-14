Artillery weapons are typically tested using controlled targets like steel plates, empty vehicles or reinforced bunkers.

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These environments allow militaries to measure impact, blast range and destructive force without putting lives at risk.

Strict protocols are usually followed to ensure safety and gather precise data. But recent claims suggest that in one case, those standards may not have been applied.

Human testing claims

An investigation by independent outlet Proekt cited by United24Media, alleges that the State Research Institute of Military Medicine under Russia’s Defense Ministry has carried out artillery tests on human subjects.

The report states that military volunteers were used to study how different types of shells impact the human body, with the aim of determining specifications needed “for the destruction or incapacitation of enemy manpower.”

According to Proekt, the experiments included monitoring participants’ cardiovascular and nervous systems during live-fire conditions.

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Testing ground setup

The investigation describes a purpose-built testing area designed to replicate battlefield conditions, including mock fortifications and military hardware.

Researchers reportedly collected biological samples to assess how injuries varied depending on the distance from explosions involving 122 mm and 300 mm artillery systems.

Statements from institute director Sergei Chepur, cited in the report, suggest that since 2015 the facility has been the only Defense Ministry body authorized to conduct such human-based research.

Expanding operations

Proekt reports that a clinical research center was added to the institute in 2018, equipped with 100 beds and departments for intensive care, surgery, and therapy.

In its first year, the center reportedly documented more than 300 cases involving personnel taking part in testing of weapons, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines.

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The institute is also said to evaluate performance-enhancing substances, protective equipment, and technologies designed for extreme combat environments.

Wider concerns

The investigation further links the institute to Russia’s chemical weapons program, identifying it as a key participant.

Proekt also reports that Chepur advised GRU officers allegedly involved in the 2018 Novichok poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK.

That attack triggered a major international diplomatic fallout and drew widespread condemnation.

Sources: Proekt, Military Journal, Ukrainian reports, United24media.