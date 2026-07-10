Russian billionaire breaks silence to warn Putin of nuclear disaster

The wealthy industrialist laid out three grim predictions for the coming decades.

In any long conflict, the wealthiest citizens usually stay quiet to protect their fortunes.

They keep their heads down while political storms rage above.

But sometimes the pressure builds so high that billionaires feel forced to break their silence.

The broken silence

For over two decades, Russia’s ultra-rich have followed a strict rule. They could make vast sums of money if they stayed out of politics.

That unwritten deal is cracking. Andrei Melnicenko, known as Russia’s “fertilizer king”, has delivered a stark warning to the Kremlin.

According to a report by The Economist cited by Digi24, Melnicenko believes his homeland is sliding toward disaster. He is the first major business magnate living inside the country to openly reject the leadership’s current path.

Running out of fuel

The heavy toll of the fighting in Ukraine is finally hitting home. Ordinary citizens are feeling a severe financial squeeze in their everyday routines. And the physical infrastructure is failing.

Digi24 reported that drone strikes on energy facilities have sparked massive lines for gas. Meanwhile, forced army drafts fuel widespread public anger across the sprawling nation.

These intense domestic pressures could push Vladimir Putin into a dangerous corner. Melnicenko actually fears the Russian leader might resort to tactical nuclear weapons to break the endless military stalemate.

Three dark futures

The wealthy industrialist laid out three grim predictions for the coming decades. None of them bode well for global security.

First, he warned that the state could collapse into violent anarchy. Rival warlords would constantly battle for control over lucrative natural resources and unsecured nuclear arsenals.

The second option sees Moscow becoming a helpless economic vassal to China. Beijing could easily strip Russian resources and use the northern territory as a protective shield against the United States.

Finally, the nation could turn into a supersized North Korea. It would lock its borders shut, starve its own economy of vital capital, and exist in a permanent state of siege.

A history lesson

To avoid total ruin, Melnicenko wants a return to predictable government. He thinks the current autocratic style must end to allow for a peaceful transfer of power.

This puts him on a collision course with powerful state security bosses. These hardliners stand to lose everything if the country normalizes.

History offers a clear warning. When Russia lost a brutal war against Japan in 1905, furious industrialists forced the Tsar to grant civil rights. A decade later, he lost his throne entirely.

Sources: Digi24, The Economist