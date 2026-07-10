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Putin slams London courts: They are ‘not based on law’

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
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Putin slams London courts: They are ‘not based on law’
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Putin did not mince words when describing the recent decisions coming out of these European cities.

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When businesses cross borders, they usually rely on neutral ground to settle their disputes.

But that global system of trust is starting to crack under the weight of geopolitical tension.

Now, one world leader is calling out the umpires directly.

Shifting the blame

Global companies have used European hubs to sort out corporate disagreements for many years.

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They were perceived as almost neutral ground. Cities like London and Stockholm built their reputations on fair play and strict rules.

Russian firms used these same courts for years. They brought their contract disputes and complex trade issues to Western Europe for a reliable final say.

But that era of quiet cooperation has broken down. According to a recent report by TASS, the Russian government is now accusing these established legal hubs of abandoning the law.

A high-level meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently held a meeting in Moscow. He sat down with Sergey Katyrin. Katyrin runs the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The two men used the meeting to take aim at the Western legal system. They hold a deep grudge. European arbitration bodies, they claimed, are actively working against Russian commercial interests.

The focus of their anger was specific. They pointed at the international arbitration courts in the United Kingdom and Sweden, arguing that the system is broken.

Unlawful and political

Putin did not mince words when describing the recent decisions coming out of these European cities. He views the situation as a deliberate attack on his country’s corporate sector.

“They are issuing rulings that are not based on law,” Putin said during the exchange, as reported by TASS.

Katyrin was quick to agree with the Russian leader. He took the accusation a step further by questioning the motives behind the court decisions.

“Yes, they are politically motivated,” Katyrin added.

The wider fallout

Russian entities face an increasingly hostile environment in traditional financial centres, following heavy Western sanctions, .

Many Western law firms have dropped Russian clients entirely.

At the same time, international courts are struggling to process a huge backlog of complex disputes, which are often linked to frozen assets and abruptly cancelled contracts.

The Kremlin has now branded London and Stockholm as biased.

As a result, Russian companies will look elsewhere. They might shift their legal battles to friendly jurisdictions in Asia, Africa or the Middle East.

Sources: TASS

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

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