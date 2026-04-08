Russian colonel calls on Putin to end war “in 10 days” with nuclear strikes

Russia has long been one of the world’s leading nuclear powers, inheriting a vast atomic arsenal from the Soviet Union.

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For decades, its strategic doctrine has positioned nuclear weapons as both a deterrent and a symbol of global influence.

Nuclear call escalates

A Russian military commentator has suggested that nuclear weapons could be used to bring a swift end to the war in Ukraine, according to reporting by the Daily Mirror.

Colonel Mikhail Khodarenok, speaking on Kremlin-linked television, argued that conventional military means were no longer sufficient.

“The task isn’t solvable with conventional weapons, the ones we have, so perhaps we should switch to special [nuclear] weapons and end this conflict within 10 days, [or] by May 1?” he said.

Deadline proposal

Khodarenok proposed issuing Ukraine with a strict deadline, after which Russia would consider deploying nuclear weapons if demands were not met.

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“The Ukrainian leadership will be faced with the question of whether the country will be left in complete ruins, or we move to some kind of peace agreement,” he said.

He framed the suggestion as a way to force a rapid resolution to the conflict.

Support on state TV

During the broadcast, host Vladimir Solovyov appeared to back the idea, responding: “Welcome to our Nuclear Maniacs Club. I’ve been calling for this for a long time.”

The exchange highlights how such discussions are being aired openly on Russian television, reflecting a shift toward more aggressive messaging.

Justifying escalation

Khodarenok also argued that hardened targets, including underground bunkers, would require more powerful weapons.

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“How can they be reached there, except with special weapons…? For me that the time has come when the use of special weapons should not be considered an out-of-the-ordinary occurrence.”

He added that a rapid end to the war could ultimately “save tens of thousands of lives” and protect infrastructure.

Sources: Daily Mirror, Russian state television