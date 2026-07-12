Russian hackers exploit weak security cameras across Europe

Modern wars are fought in more ways than on the battlefield.

Information has become just as valuable as weapons. Governments now spend as much effort protecting computer networks and digital systems as they do guarding military bases and supply routes.

Spying on NATO countries

Dutch intelligence services say Russian state-backed hackers broke into internet-connected security cameras across several NATO countries, including the Netherlands, to gather information about military shipments heading to Ukraine, reports United24Media.

According to the Netherlands’ General Intelligence and Security Service and Military Intelligence and Security Service, the hackers targeted IP cameras placed along important military transport routes. By gaining access to the cameras, they were able to watch the movement of vehicles and collect information about the weapons and military equipment being sent to Ukraine.

The findings were first reported by The Telegraph on July 11.

Dutch investigators described the operation as a large cyber espionage campaign aimed at surveillance cameras in NATO countries and Ukraine. Officials confirmed that a small number of cameras along military logistics routes in the Netherlands were successfully compromised.

The intelligence agencies said the affected organizations have now been warned so they can improve their security. They did not reveal the names of the organizations or the locations of the hacked cameras. They only said the attacks involved NATO countries in Europe, including the Netherlands, as well as Ukraine.

Outdated software

Investigators found that the hackers searched for cameras that could be reached through the internet. Many of the devices had weak security. Some were still using default passwords. Others had outdated software or factory settings that had never been changed. These weaknesses made it much easier for the attackers to gain access.

Dutch officials said Russia has shown continued interest in military transport networks because the Netherlands is an important transit point for weapons and equipment being delivered to Ukraine. Access to security cameras could help Russia monitor transport routes and learn more about military supplies.

The intelligence services also released new cybersecurity advice. They urged organizations using internet-connected cameras to update their software, replace default passwords with strong ones, and review security settings to reduce the risk of future attacks.

Earlier this year, Dutch authorities also seized 800 servers linked to suspected pro-Russian cyber operations. Investigators said the servers were allegedly being used by the hacker group NoName057(16), which has carried out cyberattacks against European government agencies and critical infrastructure.