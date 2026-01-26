Russian Mercenaries Expand Control of African Mines

Natural resources have long shaped conflicts around the world. Gold, uranium, and oil can finance armies, influence politics, and even fuel wars.

In parts of Africa, foreign mercenaries are increasingly turning mines into sources of power and money.

Russia Is Making Billions Off African Mines

Russian mercenaries who once operated under the Wagner Group name are now known as Africa Corps, writes O2. They are expanding their reach from Sudan to Niger. They seize mines, protect mining areas, and take part in exporting precious metals. The strategy is simple: control deposits in countries with weak governments. Then use the resources, like gold and uranium, to generate cash, even with sanctions in place.

According to reports, Russia’s gold reserves were expected to reach about $310 billion by December 2025. The Kremlin uses this gold to strengthen the ruble and support a budget strained by sanctions. In Africa, gold bars with third-party markings can be melted and resold. Mali, for example, has no restrictions on gold trade, making it easier to put African gold into global markets.

Providing Weapons to Fight Jihadists

A study called the Blood Gold Report, conducted by European and American analysts since 2023, shows that smuggling gold from Africa could have generated more than €2.5 billion by 2022. These funds help support Russia’s military efforts. After France withdrew from the region, Russia became a major partner for the armies of Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali. They provide soldiers, weapons, and support in fights against jihadist groups. Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso together produce roughly 230 tons of gold each year.

The violence in these mining areas is severe. In the Central African Republic, 32 civilians were killed late last year in the village of Sarayebo. Some were Sudanese shepherds. In the Kouki mines, miners were detained, shot while fleeing, or tortured. Witnesses in Mali reported similar abuses, including executions.

In Sudan, Russian mercenaries attacked migrant mining camps near Am Daga. Reports describe a mass grave with 20 victims. Hundreds more were injured or killed. These actions are part of a larger pattern. Mercenaries control mines and trade routes while intimidating local communities. This ensures access to valuable resources and steady profits.

