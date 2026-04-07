Russian troops scatter ‘invisible’ mines across frontline

Teams around the world are still working to clear deadly minefields left behind decades after major conflicts ended.

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From Europe to Southeast Asia, unexploded devices continue to injure and kill long after wars are over.

Now a new generation of hidden explosives is being deployed on today’s battlefields.

New mines reported

Russian forces have begun deploying a new type of anti-personnel mine in the Nikopol district of Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to local authorities cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

Ivan Bazyliuk, head of the district administration, said the devices, known as “Pryanik”, are being scattered remotely.

“The use of new remotely deployed anti-personnel mines, codenamed ‘Pryanik’ (‘Gingerbread’), has been recorded. These explosive devices are extremely difficult to spot and pose a deadly threat to people’s lives and health.”

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Hard to detect

The mines are described as small plastic objects, around 5–6 centimeters in diameter.

They resemble everyday items such as a puck or a lid, allowing them to blend easily into soil, grass, or debris.

Their design makes them particularly difficult to notice in outdoor environments.

Deadly mechanism

According to officials, the devices detonate with minimal pressure.

Even stepping on one is enough to trigger an explosion, making them highly dangerous for anyone passing through affected areas.

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Authorities warned that the mines may be dropped from drones onto roads, fields, and residential areas.

Civilian risk

The use of such devices raises concerns about risks to civilians, especially in populated or frequently used areas.

Hidden explosives can remain active long after deployment, increasing the danger for residents and emergency services.

Local officials have urged people to remain cautious and report suspicious objects.

Sources: Ivan Bazyliuk, Nikopol District Administration, Ukrainska Pravda