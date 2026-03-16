“There’s nothing to discuss”: Trump loses interest in Ukraine

Donald Trump repeatedly said he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine in a single day.

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The claim and his relationship with the Russian president, positioned him as a central figure in peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

Despite that, the diplomatic process to end the conflict has struggled to gain momentum, and now the American president seems to have lost interest too.

Focus shifts abroad

According to the Financial Times cited by Digi24, US President Donald Trump is increasingly losing interest in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Diplomats told the newspaper that Washington’s attention has shifted toward tensions in the Middle East, particularly the situation involving Iran.

Four European Union diplomats involved in discussions with Ukraine said the renewed focus on the Middle East has pushed Ukraine-related negotiations into the background.

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As a result, the process aimed at reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine has reportedly reached a stalemate.

Advantage for Moscow

European diplomats believe the situation currently benefits Russia.

They point to several factors, including higher oil prices, the suspension of US sanctions and the rapid depletion of American weapons stockpiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

A senior European official told the Financial Times that talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives, with the United States acting as mediator, are now “really in the danger zone.”

The most recent trilateral peace talks were held in Geneva on February 17–18.

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Delayed negotiations

Another round of negotiations had been scheduled for March 5 in Abu Dhabi.

However, the meeting was postponed after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. A new date and location for the talks have not yet been announced.

“The Middle East has strongly refocused political attention. For us and for Ukraine, it is a disaster,” one EU diplomat said.

European officials have also warned that deliveries of American weapons, especially air defence systems, could be delayed as Washington prioritizes partners in the Middle East.

Efforts to keep focus

Despite doubts about the success of negotiations without stronger pressure on Moscow, European leaders continue trying to keep Ukraine high on the international agenda.

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French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris in an attempt to counter what an Élysée Palace official described as the “eclipse effect” created by the Iran conflict.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also visited the White House shortly after the US and Israel began strikes on Iran, bringing maps and graphics to argue for increased pressure on Russia.

“Nothing to discuss”

US officials have also told European counterparts that Washington does not currently plan to impose additional sanctions on Russia’s oil sector.

People familiar with the talks told the Financial Times that US officials remain interested in ending the war but are less concerned about the specific terms of a potential settlement.

A White House official said Trump was still “hopeful” negotiations could bring the conflict to an end and that American negotiators had made “significant progress” in recent months.

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“I don’t think the Russians want to have talks again anytime soon, because there’s nothing to discuss,” said one participant in the undisclosed negotiations.

Sources: Financial Times, Digi24