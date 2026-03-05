Trump could still end Putin’s war in “just one day,” US expert claims

The war in Ukraine has dragged on for more than four years despite repeated diplomatic efforts and international pressure on Moscow.

While negotiations have stalled, some analysts believe a shift in strategy from Washington could rapidly change the situation.

One U.S. defense expert now argues that the conflict might be pushed toward an end through direct political pressure.

Bold claim

Dan Rice, president of American University Kyiv and a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, said President Donald Trump could potentially move toward ending the war through direct diplomacy.

In comments to Ukrinform, Rice argued that Trump has enough influence with global leaders to pressure Russia into negotiations.

“President Trump has the credibility with all the key players to end the Ukraine war with tremendous pressure on Russia,” Rice said.

Funding proposal

Rice suggested the United States could convince Gulf countries to finance new weapons for Ukraine.

According to him, nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar could contribute funds to support Ukraine’s defense.

“President Trump can make three calls to UAE, Saudi and Qatar. Ask them to fund $10 billion to the PURL to buy U.S. weapons for Ukraine,” Rice said.

He added that the proposal has already received positive reactions in Washington.

Pressure on Europe

The plan would also involve European countries matching financial contributions from the Gulf states.

Rice suggested that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte could be asked to coordinate a European commitment of around $30 billion in grants.

“Next call to NATO Secretary General Rutte to tell him President Trump just raised $30 billion to buy U.S. weapons,” Rice said.

Message to putin

According to Rice, once the funding plan is secured, Trump could then speak directly with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about expanding training programs.

Ukraine could train both European and Gulf state forces in defending against drones and missile attacks, he said.

The final step, Rice suggested, would be a direct call to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“You don’t have the cards,” Rice said Trump could tell Putin.

“Trump could make all these calls in one day. He said he would solve the war in ‘one day.’ He just didn’t say which day.”

Sources: Ukrinform.