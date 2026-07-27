Ukraine rejoices as Putin ally makes U-turn: ‘A wise message’

Even with the welcome reaction from Ukraine, the Kremlin quickly shut down the proposal.

Finding support in a brutal conflict often brings unexpected surprises. When a neighboring power seems isolated, a sudden push for peace from within its own circle changes the political weather. That shift is now bringing a sense of validation to a war-torn capital.

Welcoming the call

Officials in Kyiv are openly praising a surprising intervention from a close Russian ally.

According to Euronews, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev recently sat across from Vladimir Putin and suggested freezing the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sîbiha quickly took to social media to celebrate the move. In a post on X cited by Digi24, he expressed gratitude for the bold statement made during a summit in Omsk, Digi24 reported.

“We appreciate the fact that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Putin that it is time to end the war. A realistic, timely and wise message,” Sîbiha wrote.

A clear path rejected

The diplomat used the moment to highlight his own country’s peace efforts. He pointed out that Kyiv has consistently offered a way out of the fighting, but Moscow refuses to engage.

“Ukraine has proposed a ceasefire along the current front lines and a turn to diplomacy, but the Kremlin continues to reject this clear path to peace,” Sîbiha added, according to Digi24.

The proposal from the Kazakh leader called for an immediate return to earlier diplomatic talks. Tokayev suggested that lasting peace could be secured under the guarantees of major global powers, Euronews noted.

During the meeting, the Central Asian leader pointed out that the reasons for the war remain unclear to many. He also lamented the tragic loss of young lives on the battlefield.

Moscow stands firm

Even with the welcome reaction from Ukraine, the Kremlin quickly shut down the proposal. Russian officials acknowledged their deep regional partnership with Kazakhstan but firmly rejected any plans to halt the war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the two nations simply disagree on the core issue. He stated that Russia will keep trying to explain its military position to its regional partners, Digi24 reported.

The diplomatic friction arrives just as Moscow and Astana look to deepen their financial ties. Both leaders happily highlighted nearly 28 billion dollars in bilateral trade.

Despite these massive financial links, the sudden public pushback from Kazakhstan offers a rare diplomatic victory for Ukraine. It shows that patience is rapidly wearing thin, even among Russia’s oldest friends.

Sources: Digi24, Euronews