Ukraine unleashes record drone swarm on Russia as $94M radar destroyed

Ukraine has launched one of its largest drone attacks of the war

Separate footage appeared to show major damage to Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

Moscow claimed its air defenses intercepted hundreds of Ukrainian drones overnight in what it described as a record assault.

Russia claims hundreds of drones intercepted

Russian military officials said their air defense systems shot down 754 Ukrainian drones during the overnight attack.

If confirmed, the number would mark the largest drone strike launched by Ukraine since the start of the war.

Russian authorities did not provide details about possible damage from the attack, but the scale of the reported interception suggests Ukraine has significantly expanded its drone production and long range strike capabilities.

Radar systems destroyed in Crimea

At the same time, video footage circulating online appeared to show Ukrainian forces destroying several Russian radar installations in occupied Crimea.

The strikes reportedly eliminated Oborona-14 and Nebo-U radar systems, along with two additional radar units located inside a radio transparent dome near the city of Yevpatoria.

Military analysts estimate the destroyed systems were worth around $94 million.

Radar installations play a key role in Russia’s air defense network by detecting incoming aircraft, drones and missiles.

Cemetery footage highlights war losses

Separate footage shared online also highlighted the scale of Russia’s losses during the conflict.

Images showed a large military cemetery in Ussuriysk, a city located thousands of miles east of the front line.

Rows of graves belonging to Russian soldiers appeared to stretch across the site, illustrating the human cost of the war.

One observer reacting to the footage wrote:

“The graves seem to go on forever. What is the point of this war?”

Local resident Natalya Bogatyr said the scale of the cemetery shocked many people in the region.

“Girls, I’ve only seen this on TikTok. And this is right here in Ussuriysk,” she wrote.

Drone warfare reshaping the conflict

Drone strikes have become one of the defining features of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Both sides increasingly rely on unmanned aircraft to strike military infrastructure, logistics hubs and air defense systems far from the front lines.

Ukraine in particular has invested heavily in expanding its drone production, allowing it to carry out attacks deep inside Russian territory.

Sources: Daily Express, East2West News