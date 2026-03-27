US denies Russia helping Iran as Rubio says they are focused on Ukraine

Russia and Iran have built a close military partnership in recent years, particularly since the start of the war in Ukraine.

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Tehran has supplied Moscow with hundreds of Shahed drones and the technology to produce them domestically, weapons that have since become a central part of Russia’s battlefield strategy.

That growing cooperation has raised concerns about how the two countries may support each other in wider conflicts, including the war involving Iran.

US assessment

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Russia appears to be prioritising its war in Ukraine over involvement in the Iran conflict.

According to Reuters cited by Digi24, Rubio made the remarks while departing for France for G7 talks.

The meetings are expected to address both Ukraine and the escalating situation in the Middle East.

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Limited role

Rubio suggested Moscow is not significantly shifting its focus toward Iran.

His comments come amid growing speculation about Russia’s potential role in the conflict.

The US position indicates that Ukraine remains the Kremlin’s primary concern.

However, European officials have raised concerns about Russian support for Tehran.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Moscow is providing intelligence to Iran.

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“We see that Russia is helping Iran with intelligence to target Americans, to kill Americans,” she said.

Call for pressure

Kallas urged Washington to take stronger action against Moscow.

“If America wants the war in the Middle East to stop, it must put pressure on Russia so that it cannot help Iran in this regard,” she added.

Her comments highlight divisions in how Western allies assess Russia’s role.

Russia has condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which it considers an ally.

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At the same time, the Kremlin has avoided directly criticising US President Donald Trump.

Analysts suggest this may reflect an effort to preserve diplomatic channels over Ukraine.

Sources: Reuters, Agerpres, Digi24.