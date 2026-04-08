US military urged to defy Trump: “Figure out the nuclear codes yourself”

Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum warning that entire civilizations could be wiped out if conflict escalated further.

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The remark was delivered as part of a broader deadline.

Just hours later, however, a potential pause emerged, with a proposed two-week ceasefire offering a temporary window for de-escalation and renewed diplomatic efforts.

Call to resist

US journalist Tucker Carlson has urged American officials to refuse any orders to strike Iran, including the use of nuclear weapons, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Speaking in a recent address, Carlson called on both military personnel and White House staff to reject such directives.

“If you work in the White House, or in the US Military, now it’s time to say ‘no, absolutely not,’ and say it directly to the president <…> in case you’re thinking about using some weapon of mass destruction against the population of Iran,” he said.

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Strong warning

Carlson argued that those in positions of authority should take steps to block any escalation.

“Those people who are in direct contact with the president need to say ‘no, I’ll resign. I’ll do whatever I can do legally to stop this because this is insane.'”

He added that individuals receiving such orders should not carry them out.

“Pivot point”

The commentator described the current moment as critical, warning of far-reaching consequences.

“Figure out the codes on the football yourself because everything hangs in the balance right now. This is not hysteria, this is 100% real,” Carlson said.

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He added that the world is now at a “pivot point” after which “nothing is the same.”

Sources: TASS