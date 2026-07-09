Walk 10 kilometers to get killed: Putin’s troops forced to go to the front by foot

Imagine having to walk for hours in a drone kill zone.

In warfare, winning a battle is not just about big guns.

It relies on keeping soldiers fed, armed, and moving safely. Just look at how both Hitler and Napoleon failed at taking Russia because of logistical issues.

When vital supply chains snap, even heavily equipped armies can find themselves completely stranded.

Long walk ahead

This exact nightmare is unfolding for Kremlin forces in southern Ukraine. Because of heavy bombardments and intense drone activity, regular roads have become death traps. Frontline soldiers now face a grueling physical challenge just to stay in the fight.

The situation is so severe that troops often abandon vehicles entirely. Instead, they must travel long distances on foot while hauling heavy military gear.

According to Ukrainian YouTube channel Army TV, Serhii Serhiiev, a spokesperson for the 34th Separate Marine Brigade, explained that Ukrainian forces have expanded their fire control over key areas in the Kherson region.

No safe place

Specifically, towns like Kostohryzove and Radensk have become major target zones.

According to United24 Media, Serhiiev stated, “We have established such strong control that we are expanding our kill zone every day. If you look at the map, Kostohryzove, Radensk, Russian forces can no longer feel safe there. We can reach them everywhere, find them, and destroy them. We can say we have the initiative.”

Because of this pressure, standard transport is no longer an option. Trucks and armored vehicles are easily spotted and destroyed.

“The Russians can no longer reach their positions by vehicle. They have to carry ammunition and supplies themselves and walk 10 to 11 kilometers to reach infantry or artillery positions,” Serhiiev said.

This grueling trek leaves soldiers exhausted and vulnerable before they even reach the frontline.

Death from above

Constant aerial surveillance makes the journey even more perilous. Around the clock, Ukrainian drones monitor the landscape, spotting any movement instantly. Once detected, the exposed infantry units are quickly targeted.

Serhiiev noted that Ukraine holds a distinct artillery advantage along this section of the river. He added, “The occupiers are trying to advance toward the Dnipro River. They are doing a very poor job of it.”

The pressure is breaking morale. Army TV reported that Ukrainian forces recently used drones to capture four Russian soldiers. One prisoner described the extreme difficulty of trying to reach the river.

This is part of a larger trend. On July 1, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that some units had to march 30 kilometers because key supply routes were destroyed.