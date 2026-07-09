IOC opens the door for Russia’s return to the Olympic Games

After years of bans, Russia could finally return to the Olympic stage

Russia’s path back to the Olympic Games may no longer be completely closed.

According to Unilad via. recent reports, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has provisionally opened the door for Russian athletes to compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, provided strict eligibility requirements are met following years of sanctions linked to both the country’s doping record and the war in Ukraine.

The reports come after the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in 2023, ruling that it was no longer entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee or receive Olympic funding.

Anti-doping remains the biggest hurdle

While the reported change could allow Russian athletes to return to international competition, participation would still depend on compliance with anti-doping regulations.

The condition carries particular significance given Russia’s long history of doping violations. Over the years, dozens of Olympic medals have been stripped from Russian athletes following investigations into systematic doping, and the country previously served a lengthy international suspension before the IOC imposed further restrictions after the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the reports, the IOC also maintains that it will not organize Olympic events in Russia or invite Russian government officials to IOC functions.

Moscow welcomes the reports

Russian officials reacted positively to the reported development.

Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev wrote on Telegram:

“The IOC is sending a clear signal: the Olympic movement must remain free from politics.”

He also said Russia intends to take part in qualification events for the Los Angeles Games.

The reports further state that the IOC confirmed the Russian Olympic Committee no longer includes sports organizations operating in territories that fall under the jurisdiction of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee.

Political tensions remain

Questions remain over whether Russian athletes would be permitted to compete under their national flag, wear national colors or hear the Russian anthem if they qualify. Those details have not been clarified in the reports.

The debate also highlights the IOC’s longstanding stance on political neutrality.

One recent example involved Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych, who, according to reports, was barred from competing after continuing to wear a helmet honoring athletes killed during the war despite being told it did not comply with Olympic Charter rules.

Although reports suggest a possible route back for Russian competitors, any return to the Olympic arena would still depend on meeting the IOC’s eligibility requirements and completing the qualification process for Los Angeles 2028.