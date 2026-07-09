Barron Trump is “always trying to get his dad’s attention,” Melania’s former aide reveals

The assistant said that Melania was the only parent who genuinely tried to connect with her son.

Growing up in the public eye comes with a heavy price tag for the children of famous politicians.

Behind the heavy security and the grand architecture, life can feel remarkably isolating.

A new social media account is shedding light on what goes on behind closed doors.

Life in the shadows

Barron Trump is now 20 years old and navigating life as a college student at New York University. But his time living at the White House paints a very different picture, according to a recent SheFinds report.

TikTok creator Emily Weis recently shared details she learned from someone very close to the family. Weis claims she got her information from a friend who worked as an assistant to Melania Trump during the first presidential term.

The video creator painted a bleak picture. The former assistant reportedly described his early years as having a “sad and lonely” atmosphere.

Weis noted that the young teenager spent most of his free time playing the video game Fortnite or kicking a soccer ball. He often wandered the grassy areas near the East Colonnade, hoping to catch his father’s eye.

Chasing dad for attention

“He’s always trying to get his dad’s attention out there,” Weis said in her video.

Despite his efforts, the president was reportedly always busy and rarely made time for his youngest son. The former staffer claimed that the child was largely looked after by a couple of handlers who managed his daily schedule.

Weis added that public opinion made things even harder for the boy. “Half of the country hates him because of who his father is,” she explained.

A mother steps up

With a packed political calendar, family time was simply not a priority for the former president. The assistant noted that Melania was the only parent who genuinely tried to connect with her son.

The staffer bluntly stated that Barron “doesn’t have a relationship” with his father.

That dynamic only seemed to shift recently. According to the TikTok creator, the president only began paying attention “until he became politically useful for him.”

Weis finished her story with a harsh final assessment of the situation. “Typical narcissistic behavior,” she said.

Sources: SheFinds, TikTok