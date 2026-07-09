Photos reveal sparse audience during Meghan McCain’s live appearance

Embarrassing new photos emerge from Trump-backed America 250 celebration

Organizers behind the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair have spent weeks promoting the nationwide celebration as a showcase of patriotism and unity.

Fresh images from the event, however, have reignited questions about attendance after a live broadcast appeared to play to almost no audience.

A photo shared on X by Meghan McCain showed her hosting the history-themed game show Race 2 Win on large screens positioned on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Rows of chairs in front of the display appeared largely empty during the morning broadcast.

McCain celebrated the appearance in her social media post, writing:

“So cool to host @2waytvapp’s new game show, ‘Race 2 Win,’ at The Great American State Fair today!”

The game show, which focuses on American history, featured questions about landmarks including the U.S. Capitol dome. Images circulating online also showed that two of the side screens were incorrectly formatted, cutting off portions of the on-screen questions.

Reports have suggested the fair has struggled to attract consistent crowds since opening on June 25, despite seeing higher attendance during Independence Day celebrations.

Fair faces additional criticism

Attendance has not been the only challenge facing organizers.

Earlier, photos of the fair’s replica “Arc de Trump” circulated online after cracks appeared throughout the structure and a yellow foam-like substance was seen leaking from parts of the installation. Organizers dismissed criticism, arguing that the structure was only a replica while accusing critics of focusing on the wrong story.

Visitors interviewed during the Fourth of July celebrations offered mixed impressions. Some said they had expected a more traditional fair with outdoor rides and attractions, while others were pleased simply to see people exploring exhibits representing all 50 states.

One visitor, Ester Kerstgans from the Netherlands, said:

“We thought there will be more rides.”

Despite the criticism, organizers have continued to describe the event as a celebration of national unity, while maintaining that the public should focus on its broader message rather than isolated images shared online.