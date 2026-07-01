“We see problems”: Putin’s soldiers have to walk 19 miles to reach frontline

The logistical nightmare intensified after a critical highway connection was completely severed.

Cutting off an opponent’s supply routes can completely change the momentum of a major military conflict.

When vital roads and bridges vanish, front-line troops are left completely stranded.

Moving essential gear and personnel quickly becomes an impossible challenge.

A forced march

An aggressive bombing campaign targeting supply lines is causing massive chaos for frontline troops.

Recent strikes have successfully crippled key transport routes, forcing commanders to make desperate choices.

The physical destruction has severely impacted troop movements across the southern theater.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted these growing operational hurdles during a joint press conference, according to Interfax cited by United24Media.

Fedorov explained that systematic attacks on infrastructure have sparked widespread issues that degrade enemy capabilities. The damage directly hinders the ability to launch coordinated operations against territory.

“But we already see, for example in the south, some sections of the front where Russian infantry, due to destroyed logistics, are moving 30 km on foot in order to reach their positions,” Fedorov stated.

Ruined infrastructure

The defense official noted that leadership is struggling to handle a series of compounding crises. Fuel shortages have worsened significantly following successful hits on storage facilities.

“therefore we see problems with logistics for the Russians, we see problems with critical infrastructure, which, in principle, also affects the combat capability of the troops,” Fedorov added.

The logistical nightmare intensified after a critical highway connection was completely severed. Local media reported the total destruction of a vital road bridge on the heavily utilized Donetsk to Mariupol highway.

Photos from the scene shared by Exilenova+ revealed multiple collapsed sections across the main carriageways. The targeted bridge spanned the Malyi Kalchyk River, cutting off a primary route used for moving heavy military equipment and ammunition.

Choking the supplies

The precise bridge strike aligns with a broader tactical initiative approved by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The strategic influence operation aims to maximize domestic economic and military pressure.

The long-range campaign reached deep into enemy territory throughout the previous month. Security forces successfully hit eleven separate oil refineries and seven major fuel facilities, according to official ministry reports.

Defense officials claim their long-range capabilities now extend beyond 2,000 kilometers from the border. This systemic degradation continues to erode the foundational ability to sustain long-term operations.

Sources: Interfax, Exilenova+, United24Media